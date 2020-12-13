Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

