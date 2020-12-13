Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $75.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

