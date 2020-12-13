Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

