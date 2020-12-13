Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 263,727 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $944,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

