Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,149,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $872,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

