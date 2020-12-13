Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.