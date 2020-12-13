Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.