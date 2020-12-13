Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

