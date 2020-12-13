Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,553 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

