Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

