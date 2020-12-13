ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 26.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $529,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,546 shares of company stock worth $44,038,798. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -204.39 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.