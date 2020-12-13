Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 161,489 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $26.51 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

