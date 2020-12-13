Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,684,580 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $766,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

