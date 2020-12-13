Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,326,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

