Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 109,954 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of ALLETE worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $50,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ALLETE by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after buying an additional 198,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 565.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,364 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.
Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
ALLETE Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.
