Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,615 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of New Residential Investment worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.