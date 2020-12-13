Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,598 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

