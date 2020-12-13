Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $85.11 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

