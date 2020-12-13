Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Brinker International worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

