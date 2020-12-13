Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG grew its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,475 shares of company stock worth $10,952,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

