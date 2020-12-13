Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,389 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ares Management worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $48.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,145 shares of company stock worth $54,039,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

