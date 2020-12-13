Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 11,918 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Scientific Games by 98.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,873,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

SGMS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $42.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

