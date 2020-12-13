Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Bloom Energy worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,108.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,873,902 shares of company stock valued at $161,122,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

