Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $140,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $54.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.