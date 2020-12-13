Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 47,277 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.24% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 125,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

