MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 392.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.52% of MicroStrategy worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $285.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,382.67 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $358.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

