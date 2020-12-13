Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $157,382,051.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

