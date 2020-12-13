Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of International Bancshares worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2,147.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 887.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

