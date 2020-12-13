Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Blackbaud worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

