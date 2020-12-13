Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of SKX opened at $35.21 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

