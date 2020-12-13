Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,266 shares of company stock worth $458,214. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

