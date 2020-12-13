Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 31,595 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,650 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

