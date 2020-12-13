Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 208,532 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

