Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,454 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

