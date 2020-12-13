Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

