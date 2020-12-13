Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 554.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 447,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 36.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 466,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

KIM stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

