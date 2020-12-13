Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $265.39 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

