Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,159 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,272,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

