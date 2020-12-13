Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 139,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $45.06 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.