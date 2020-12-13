Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

