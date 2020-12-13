Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $385.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.79.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

