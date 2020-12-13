Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

KSS stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.