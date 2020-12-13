JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.78 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.51% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

