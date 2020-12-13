JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 445,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,974,000 after purchasing an additional 158,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 834,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,016.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 151,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after purchasing an additional 234,168 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

SPSB opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

