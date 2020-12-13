Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Guess’ worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess’ by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

