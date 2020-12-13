CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of CorVel worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CRVL stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $548,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,317 shares of company stock worth $7,972,716. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.