JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 278,408 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 278,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.63% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 234,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $31.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

