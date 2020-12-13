Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 1,373,996 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376,951 shares of company stock valued at $69,091,226 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

