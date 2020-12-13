JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of Meridian Bancorp worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBSB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $758.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

