Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in REV Group by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in REV Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REVG opened at $9.68 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

